Security is key and more on the subject of telecommuting and working with applications such as Zoom, Teams, Slack, Blue Jeans and others. That is why end-to-end encryption is one of the most important security measures in communications. We’ve talked to you in the past and now Microsoft is rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support for Microsoft Teams.

This feature comes after announcing the feature earlier this year and testing preliminary support since October. Now, Microsoft Teams is adding E2EE security support for all individual calls (1 to 1). An update was released today for all Teams users, giving IT administrators the option to enable and control E2EE for individual calls.

End-to-end encryption reaches everyone in Teams

“Multiple business customers in the United States and Europe from industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, telecommunications and professional services are deploying E2EE for Teams calls”, Explain John gruszczyk, Microsoft Product Technical Manager.

Today, Microsoft Teams encrypts data in transit and at destination. This allows authorized services to decrypt the content for data retention log purposes. Microsoft too uses SharePoint encryption to protect files and OneNote encryption for notes stored in Microsoft Teams. All chat content in Teams is also encrypted in transit and at destination.

This new E2EE encryption will further protect individual calls within TeamsBut it does mean that some Teams features will be disabled if IT admins turn it on. Live recording, captioning / transcription, call transfer, call park, call merge, and features such as transferring calls to another device or adding participants to create a group call will be disabled on calls individuals using E2EE.