Surely these memories sound familiar to you, and it is that not long ago we analyzed the XTREEM ARGB DDR4 in our test laboratory, where we could not only see an excellent level of performance but also its curious aesthetics with lighting ARGB It takes up almost the entire body of memory modules. Now the manufacturer reissues these successful RAM memories with a white, almost silver aesthetic, which will delight lovers of this type of aesthetic.

TeamGroup XTREEM ARGB White, unparalleled aesthetics

The previous generation of TeamGroup T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB memory had a glossy black heatsink, which while very elegant and did not obscure the intensity of the lighting at all, could not match the white aesthetic that so many users choose to day from today. Now, with this White version, users will be able to count on high-performance RAM memory modules that do match their aesthetics in white, with the addition that, in addition, they earn a point of lighting intensity since these heatsinks are translucent.

This heatsink design patented by TeamGroup It cannot be found in any other RAM memory, and it has the peculiarity that they are the only RAM memory modules that offer practically 80% of illumination surface, while the vast majority of them are limited to a superior illumination bar. This, coupled with the translucent white color that allows greater light penetration, will make your PC look impressive with these memories.

Of course, we are talking about ARGB lighting and not simple RGB, but with everything, you can configure the colors and effects and even synchronize them with the rest of the lighting hardware that you have on your PC without the need for specific software: the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB White are compatible with the control software from all the major motherboard manufacturers on the market, including ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Incredible aesthetics, unleashed performance

It is true that aesthetics have been one of the main development focuses in these T-Force XTREEM ARGB White memories, but it is also true that a manufacturer like TeamGroup cannot afford to focus solely on that and forget about performance; rather on the contrary, these DDR4 RAM memories are prepared not only to deliver great performance, but also so that the user himself can “play” with his enormous capacity of Overclock thanks to the 10 layer PCB offers better performance and more stability.

As standard, TeamGroup offers these T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB White at speeds starting at 3,200 MHz but reaching 5.333 MHz for the most demanding users, who will also have the possibility of acquiring these memories in configurations ranging from 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) to 64 GB (2 x 32 GB), so you can always find the memory kit that best suits your needs.

In addition to this, we must highlight its guaranteed compatibility on Intel Z390, Z490 and Z590 platforms, as well as AMD B550 / X570. These RAM memories incorporate XMP / AMP profile to reach their maximum speed without effort and, in addition, they have lifetime warranty.

Price and availability

Despite the shortage of components that we live in these times since the price of RAM memory has skyrocketed, TeamGroup has remained faithful to its principles and offers us these kits with high availability and, in fact, in promotion in some cases. You can find them right now in PcComponents in a price range that goes from € 129 for the 16 GB kit at 3,600 MHz, although the one that stands out the most is the 2 × 16 GB kit at 3,600 MHz for just € 150.

Also, now you have a large number of brand products with discounts of up to 32%, so we encourage you to take a look.