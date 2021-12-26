Christmas brought us news of Pokémon Masters EX, who despite having completed his second anniversary, continues to bring improvements and updates, which its players appreciate and makes it continue in force.

It has just been announced that it will close with a flourish this 2021 and that it plans to get off to a good start in 2022, since they plan to release new content inspired by Pokémon Diamond & Pearl.

And if we talk about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, debuted last November and that makes fans happy to join this Pokémon party, so it has to Welcome, their developer house working at full throttle, as they have announced that a lot of content is being prepared to meet the fans.

Among this new content is the arrival of Cynthia, and her fans will be delighted with her outfit since the champion of this region will arrive with a fabulous dress and special content that will make all her fans enjoy her arrival.

Such content will be available starting December 27 at 12:00 AM (Mexico City time), apart from that Cynthia It will not arrive alone, but will also bring the arrival of the powerful ghost-type Pokémon: Giratina.

So Cynthia’s design will be something gothic to pair up and match her Pokefriend’s style. This powerful Pokémon will stand out for the use of ghost-type attacks and that apparently will play a key role in the next chapters of the story.

Added to this, Welcome He also confirmed that there will be more content inspired by Pokémon Diamond & Pearl.

So the arrival of Cynthia with Giratina, will serve to prepare the players for the new villain event prelude that will arrive at the title and that will be focused on Cyrus and Team Galactic.

These deliveries, expected to arrive in later weeks, and be available in a new villain event, such as the one in Giovanni that came months ago.

In the trailer for the new content trailer, we saw that in the game the region of Sinnoh will receive interesting changes, since it appears Luke, protagonist of Pokémon Diamond & Pearl, suggesting that it could make its debut in the game soon.

We can also observe that I know a little about Dialga, another creature that has not yet reached the title, so it is possible that both characters are a compi couple.

Pokémon Masters EX is available on mobile devices with iOS and Android.