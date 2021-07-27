For a long time it seems that the Team Asobi has been gathering energy to launch another title. More than a month ago we received the news that Team Asobi it was expanding, and that it was to create a franchise for all ages on PlayStation. Also, recently the Team Asobi went on to replace Japan Studios on the PlayStation tab, so it is more than likely that they are in an important job. According to a new post on LinkedIn, that’s right, the Team Asobi is back in the ring.

This LinkedIn post he only arrived to confirm the report given above by Gamingroute. According to the description of the job list published in LinkedIn, it would be a 3D action game, and would have elements of «hilarity“, plus must give way to creative situations within its playability. Of course the title would arrive as an exclusive for PS5, although the company has not confirmed this truism.

Due to the state of the project, it is very likely that we do not listen too much of Team Asabi for much longer. At the end of 2020 we saw the statements of Team Asobi about wanting to make an expansion or a sequel to Astro’s Playroom, and we could already find ourselves in front of it. Nevertheless, this is just a hypothesis, so we will have to wait for confirmation from the company.

Team Asabi launched last year Astro’s Playroom on PS5, a game that allowed us to explore all the functionalities and capabilities of the new DualSense landing with the console. The title obtained lots of positive reviews, and it was a very interesting way for Sony to introduce us the technology that came with your new console. Here is our analysis of the game, so you can take a look. Stay tuned for the next news!