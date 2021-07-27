Team Asobi already recruits for their next big project

Just last month that PlayStation welcomed Team Asobi to the PS Studios, And they certainly haven’t wasted time working on their next project. The Japanese developer is already recruiting new talent to support them with the creation of their next game, which will be a “3D action title.”

In accordance with Gaming Route, Team Asobi is posting multiple job openings on LinkedIn, confirming that the studio is looking for staff for its next venture. Based on the description, it would appear that we are in front of another platform of Astro Bot, and the ideal candidate must bring “a sense of creativity and humor” to the project.

With that of what Team Asobi is expanding, hopefully the next set of Astro Bot is much larger than its predecessor. Although almost all of us loved it Astro’s Playroom in PS5I think we would also have loved to have spent more time with this adorable robot.

Via: Gamesradar

