What TCL has shown at a technology fair is a mobile phone that mixes roll-screen with folding screen formats in a single device.

Folding screens have come to revolutionize the mobile device market. To date, these panels had few uses at a real level in the devices and, is that the examples of equipment these panels fell into a single category: folding phone.

Yes, one can speak of a foldable device in tablet format and a foldable device in clamshell format. But, the truth is that in both cases what happens is that the device that is generated is simply a folding phone.

And, is that, all the promises of folding screen technology seem to have been lost like tears in the rain. The latest advances from companies like OPPO And now, TCL is putting the technology of these panels in the spotlight again.

What has been seen today has been the TCL Fold and Slide. This device, as its name suggests, makes your screen do two things, fold and roll. The terminal has been seen at a technology fair.

It is not a final phone that will arrive on the market shortly, it is a concept that TCL has taught to be able to demonstrate the advances they have made in this type of device and in folding screen technology.

At the design level, we are facing a rather rough terminal and that may not be as refined as it is, for example, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. What has been seen in a video on YouTube makes it clear that it is a prototype.

The format is a folding phone, it unfolds and you can see the large interior screen. The trick is that, once the screen has been deployed, a mechanism can be activated that what it does is expand this screen and bring the external screen inside.

By bringing or, well, unrolling the external screen on the inside, what is achieved is a device with a screen diagonal of almost 10 inches. We will have to wait to know the general operation of this device in real life if TCL launches it on the market.