During a conference in China, the manufacturer TCL has shown all its novelties in terms of the technology of its next televisions. Among the most outstanding we find its first 8K resolution OLED TV and a 75-inch microLED panel.

The company has also used the moment to show some of the prototypes it is working on, such as its 125-inch transparent glass microLED panel and multiple flexible panels specific to mobile devices.

TCL’s first 8K OLED panel

The China-based company has shown the public its first 8K OLED TV on the market. And he does it in a somewhat special way. And the interesting thing about this panel is that it is a 65 inch printed screen. Everything indicates that its more than seven years of research in panel printing technology in collaboration with JOLED has paid off.

This OLED technology will compete in the market with the most consolidated of the moment, such as LG’s panels, or Samsung’s upcoming QD-OLED screens.

A 75-inch microLED TV





We are hearing more and more about the microLED, the next step to the miniLED that we have just begun to see this year with LG’s QNED and Samsung’s Neo QLED panels, among other manufacturers. In this case TCL shows its solutions in this type of technology.

The manufacturer has shown its 75-inch microLED panel for the first time, with up to 600 nits of brightness and a maximum resolution of 2,400 x 1,440. As you can see, these are not very hopeful figures for microLED technology, still remaining well below 4K and 8K resolutions. Everything indicates that there is still time to see more elaborate models that present this technology.





This technology is causing more headaches than expected for manufacturers, especially in sizes less than 100 inches. To such an extent that, according to the Korean media The Elec, Samsung has indefinitely abandoned the manufacture of 70 and 80-inch microLED panels.

Another novelty that has made people talk about this technology has been its transparent glass microLED panel. At the event, the visual aspect of this panel was appreciated, presenting a diagonal of 125 inches. This technology will be used rather in an advertising field, since it can present a wide range of uses in said environment.

At the moment TCL has not given any information regarding the date and availability of its new products, so we will have to wait for the manufacturer to offer details about it. Currently, the last thing that seems to be around the corner is your 8K QLED TVs with miniLED technology.

Via | FlatpanelsHD