Why depend on a physical screen when you can project a 140-inch screen from 4 meters away anywhere, with 1080p resolution?

In the virtual reality traditional, the glasses immerse you in a setting that does not exist. But this year we are also going to see a variant that can become very popular: glasses that project screens.

It’s what the new ones do TCL Nxtwear Air just released at CES 2022. TCL calls them “viewing glasses” Y “wearable screen glasses“, because what they do is use virtual reality, but focusing only on show a screen 4 meters away, the size you want, up to a maximum of 140 inches.

On this screen you can view what you want: movies, series, computer screen, mobile apps, video games, etc. You can see it in this gallery:

The TCL Nxtwear Air glasses have 2 displays with Micro OLED technology and 1080p resolution in each eye at 47 dpi, which goes up to 4K resolution when projecting 3D movies.

The FoV (field of view) stays at 47 degrees, enough to look straight ahead on a screen, with a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Are unas 3DOF glasses, which means that thanks to the accelerometer and gyroscope can detect head movement and keep the screen in front of you even if you move, but can’t detect controls and therefore they are not suitable for classic virtual reality.



As TCL emphasizes are glasses for projecting screens. Thanks to the USB Type-C connection you can connect a computer or a mobile and enjoy Netflix, Disney + and company, mobile or PC games, on a giant screen with 1080p resolution anywhere, from bed to an airplane.

They can be paired with headphones or gaming gamepad, thanks to Bluetooth connection.

Y they only weigh 75 grams, so they are very comfortable and can be used for hours without tiring.

They are also very useful as second screen for a laptop, or to keep privacy when you work on your PC in a public place, since no one else can see what is projected on that screen.

Another important piece of information is that the lenses are interchangeable. It is possible to install prescription lenses for people who have some diopter.

These kinds of projected screens, from my own experience, look pretty good and you really have the feeling of enjoy a movie on a cinema-size screen. And those Micro OLED displays are sure to enhance the experience even more.

At the moment TCL has not revealed the price, nor the launch date.