TCL 20L + offer with € 70 discount, what are you waiting for?

From here we try to make the meeting with your next mobile as comfortable as possible, the one that meets all your conditions to become your new terminal, as a good, beautiful and cheap mobile. Those three «b» that the TCL 20L +, a phone that stands out for many things, and now also for a price that is cheaper than ever.

Getting a new mobile is something that sometimes leads us to analyze many existing models on the market, with characteristics that do not always suit our needs. But in this case we are facing a mobile that of course can fit most of us.

Cheaper than ever

Of course it is time to get hold of this TCL phone, especially since we are not going to find it cheaper since it was launched in Spain last spring, so it is also a fairly recent phone. This terminal reached the Spanish market, with a price of 249 euros, but now we can buy it for only 179 euros, so it has a discount of 70 euros.

A mobile that stands out among other things because this version has with no less than 256GB of storage internal, expandable via microSD cards. It also boasts 6GB of RAM, come on, an extraordinarily well-equipped mid-range in this case. It is the black version, which looks more like a silver gray.

A complete mid-range

Of course, this TCL 20L + is a good mid-range, which above all offers us a lot of quality in its components, and in its finishes. As for example, it offers us its screen, which has a 6.67 inch large size, and Full HD + resolution, as well as a hole for the front camera, which is also quite small, so it does not steal much of the screen. It has the technology NXTVISION, which offers us a unique image quality in the market, at the level of the brand’s Smart TVs.

Its processor is a classic of the mid-range, it is the Snapdragon 662, which has proven more than once that it is a perfect everyday companion, as it offers us excellent performance in all tasks, from the most useful apps to the most demanding games. The camera is one of the most complete in its range, as it has four rear sensors. One 64 megapixel main, and that is accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, as well as a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth one.

In front, in the hole, a 16 megapixel camera is integrated. The battery has ag5000mAh capacity, which gives us enough energy for a whole day of intensive use, or several if the use is more normal. Its fast charge is 18W. The connectivity is very complete, with Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, as well as Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, or NFC, with which we can pay in establishments as if it were a bank card. It has a USB Type-C connector to charge. The fingerprint reader is on the side, in the integrated power button. Finally, it comes with Android 11 as the operating system, under the TCL UI layer.

The post TCL 20L + offer with € 70 discount, what are you waiting for? appeared first on MovilZona.