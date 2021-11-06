The TCL 10 Pro arrived on the Spanish market in 2020 with a premium mid-range price of 449 euros, and now we can buy it on Amazon for only 249 euros, but we can also apply an additional coupon that discounts another 13 euros.

Getting a mobile that not only looks like but also belongs to the premium mid-range can sometimes force us to make a large outlay, but this phone certainly offers us all that at a very reasonable price, more than ever in fact.

The result is that in the end we we can do with it for 236 euros, technically half the initial price in the Spanish market. This is the version that has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This offer model is black.

Beautiful on the outside and powerful on the inside

Undoubtedly the most striking thing about this phone at the design level is its curved screen, which also has the prestigious NXTVision technology from TCL, one of the great specialists in screens on the market. A very complete TCL 10 Pro, with a 6.47-inch screen, as we said, curved, with technology AMOLED and compatible with HDR10+ for great colors.

The processor it has is a Snapdragon 675, a good mid-range chip that gives us more than enough performance for any task we can do on the phone. As we say, it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, in this case expandable by cards. The photo camera has four rear sensors, the main one of 64 megapixels, and it is accompanied by a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth one.

The front camera for taking selfies is 24 megapixels. A mobile that has dual-band ac Wifi, as well as Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC to be able to pay with it in stores, as well as FM radio and USB type C connector. Very important, not only your screen is curved, but also integrates a fingerprint reader how good AMOLED it is. It has a 4500mAh battery that charges half in 35 minutes thanks to the 18W of power from its charge.