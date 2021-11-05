Taylor Swift Announces Video For "All Too Well: The Short Film" On Instagram

Taylor Swift confirmed that she will present “All too well: The Short Film” with the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” next Friday, November 12. The novelty is a trend in social networks, especially in Instagram, where the artist published the exclusive.

In All too well: The Short Film, Swift once again becomes the director of her own video clip. The video will be released in conjunction with his new re-recording job, the “Taylor version” of his classic Red album. It has unexpected actors / influencers and an extended run time.

In a video on Instagram of just over half a minute, and that in just under an hour reached two million views, the singer shows a very brief preview of the music video that was scripted and directed by the artist herself.

The full video, which will be released next week, is longer than 10 minutes.

The original song had been released in 2012 within “Red”, perhaps the most important album and the one that made the artist transcend in the global music industry.

“All too well” has always been one of the favorite songs of world swifties, despite not having been an official single.

The Taylor version of “All too well” is a response to the request of fans who have long insisted on social networks.

All Too Well: The Short Film stars Sadie Sink (from Stranger Things), Dylan O’Brien (from Teen Wolf) and Taylor Swift herself.

On Google, searches related to Taylor Swift skyrocketed. In particular, the singer’s name is related to that of actress Sadie Sink, best known for her portrayal of Max Mayfield on the Netflix series Stranger Things and for her role as Ziggy Berman on Fear Street.

In the networks, especially on Twitter, Taylor Swift became a trend based on the comments of the fans.

Now I need a @FlimCast speaking of the life and work of Taylor Alison Swift, I think it’s about time #RedTaylorsVersion #ARIAsTaylorSwift https://t.co/Ne85hoWczC – 🌸 María is Queen in the north 🌸 #FreeBritney (@inalittledove) November 5, 2021

They saw that we were all debating whether it was better to listen to all too well (10 minute version) first or the album in order? well taylor said GO FIRST ALL TOO WELL and WITH VIDEO !! – nico (@stateofnico) November 5, 2021

How does Taylor come up with announcing the All To Well video while I’m in a set? R u ok blonde? #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/yvEdoWeQpH – Juan on mood RED TV (@ItsJustJuancho) November 5, 2021