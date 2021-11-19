Don’t miss the photos of Taylor Lautner’s romantic marriage proposal!

Taylor Lautner has participated in various film projects, but the one that gave him the most recognition was that of Twilight. The American actor played the wolf, Jacob Black, in the vampire saga and won the affection of fans of the Stephenie Meyer story.

The 29-year-old artist has an interesting romantic background; Taylor has been romantically involved with different actresses and singers, such as Taylor Swift, Lily Collins, Billie Lourd, Selena Gomez, Raina Lawson, Olivia Holt, among others. However, the actor finally found his soul mate and decided to take the next step in their relationship: he asked her to marry him!

Taylor proposed to his girlfriend!

For a couple of years, Taylor Lautner started an affair with his girlfriend, Tay Dome, and now they are getting ready to get married! Through Instagram, the actor from Twilight He revealed that he proposed to Tay in the most romantic way and shared some photos of the exciting proposal.

“11.11.2021. And so all my wishes came true, ”Taylor wrote in the photo of him kneeling while proposing to Tay.

In another publication, Tay appears showing off his luxurious engagement ring, and the actor accompanied the image with a romantic caption:

“I can’t wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You reassure me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh too much. You make every day that you spend with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I cannot thank you enough for what you have brought into my life. I love you forever”.

