Most of us expected a bullish December. However, that optimism was not entirely irrational, because the economic recovery was going from strength to strength. We had grounds for optimism. However, things do not always turn out as one expects them. In particular, we must take into account that we are living in extremely exceptional times. In other words, any setback can arise at any time and completely change the landscape. And, indeed, that is what happened. Instead of hikes, we have a losing December due to concerns about inflation (US) and the new variant of the coronavirus (omicron).

The Federal Reserve warned us about inflation. But he also told us that this would be temporary. It was a strategy to reactivate the distribution and production chains, paralyzed during confinement. However, the situation got out of control. Now, it is practically a fact that the Reserve will have to raise rates earlier than anticipated. Employment is going up. And energy is falling in price. But inflation is already becoming a more permanent problem. Reservation error? No, not necessarily. It is simply a new situation that requires new measures. A possible credit crisis in China and a deeper-than-expected logistics crisis is one of the key elements of this change in perspective.

A change in monetary policy (USD) generally means losses for global markets. In other words, the withdrawal of liquidity, initially, generates losses. Of course this is what usually happens. But, obviously it is not an absolute rule. It is still possible to have high interest hikes. However, it is much more difficult. In such conditions, growth is still possible, but more slowly. That is the concern of investors today. They fear the end of the bull cycle. Frankly, I hope we’re all exaggerating.

Eventually, the conservatives’ wish will likely come true. The Reserve, sooner or later, will be forced to tighten the currency to curb inflation. Ironically, that also ties in with recent Bitcoin crashes. Like it or not to admit it, in times of uncertainty, investors sell their BTC to buy fiat. I’m afraid most investors see Bitcoin as an essentially speculative, high-volatility asset. Not a safe haven. What contradicts and offends the most fanatical crypto enthusiasts, but I refer to the tests. The evidence is clear as the blue sky. Whoever has eyes must see.

Now, let’s talk about the most popular crypto news this week.

It is true that the general trend in the world of cryptocurrencies is dictated by our dynamic duo, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is also true that at the moment we are quite correlated with the stock markets. Which implies that cryptocurrencies are prosperity assets. That is, they grow up in periods of optimism. That shouldn’t surprise us at all, because investors, in times of optimism, are willing to take greater risks. Risk? Of course, crypto assets are extremely risky. The volatility, gentlemen.

In times of uncertainty, investors tend to become conservative. That means they are leaning towards more stable assets. The liberatory dogma tells us otherwise. However, the evidence is clear. Here experience is more important than ideology. Now, the rise of Ethereum (leader of the smart sector) drives the entire sector. In other words, that is for the benefit of the associated projects. This is a more consolidated sector with larger capitalization projects. The metaverse sector is very new and undefined. It is certainly a very promising sector. But for now, the smart sector can be positioned as a slightly safer investment.

In the investment world, everything related to taxes usually has a negative effect. In other words, the news, in general, falls badly. Initially. However, over time, investors adapt. In the United States, investors are very smart about not paying taxes legally. I’m talking about the exemptions. However, the negative effects of this news are usually short-lived. People adapt. And they look for the return. I mean, I don’t think it’s the end of the world.

The security of blockchains is always talked about. But there are always millionaire hacks. The solution is not to put our money under the bed. The solution lies in more secure systems. The vast majority want to enjoy the services and products offered by exchanges (centralized or not). That is the importance of better custody services.

Many big names together are associated in the same project. Binance, metaverse, Defi, NFTs, mining. It is simply too much. And surely the public will not bear the temptation. The combination of trends is usually synonymous with success. MBox? More research needs to be done.

As a politician, Tone Vays is more annoying than a midnight mosquito. Extreme libertarian. But, as an analyst, it is not bad. I always watch your videos. The mask covers this. Vaccines, that. Biden is old. Ok, I get it. But after that suffering comes the price analysis. In fact, your readings of the graphs are quite illuminating. It is usually very pessimistic. Which is very good. Because that implies that when it is optimism, it is really objective. He is so suspicious of everything that he often has moments of clarity. The subject is almost paranoid and always thinks the worst. If you say that Bitcoin is going to go up, I usually listen to you.

Now the world doesn’t go crazy forever. Investors worry and panic. But sooner or later, everything returns to normal. The current drops are probably an overreaction. Which implies that (probably) we are facing a golden opportunity.