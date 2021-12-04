After the government of Mexico City raised a tax on delivery apps, such as Uber Eats, Rappi, Didi Food, Jüsto or Amazon; Organizations and business associations rejected this initiative, considering that it would generate a negative impact in thousands of businesses, distributors and prices to consumers.

They considered this to represent a barrier to innovation for the capital, as it threatens the efforts to accompany the economic reactivation in a complex period such as the pandemic.

In the same way, they consider that this It contravenes the policy of the federal government not to create new taxes, as well as the agreements acquired by Mexico before the OECD not to establish more taxes on the digital economy.

“The Internet MX Association (AIMX), the National Association of Private Transportation (ANTP), the Mexico Fintech Association (FTMX), the Mexico City Coparmex, the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO), the National Chamber of the Transformación (Canacintra), the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (Concamin), the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology, AC (Comce) and the Latin American Internet Association (ALAI) reject new tax in the City of Mexico due to its negative impact on users and businesses ”, they indicated in a position.

Likewise, the signatories indicated that a local tax for using the streets is unprecedented and unconstitutional; what’s more, It goes against the principle of tax equity and is a measure that damages the digital economy, limiting the creation of economic and social value, which, beyond benefiting end users and consumers, affects them to a great extent.

“This new tax will result in a modification to the cost structure of the intermediary platforms and thousands of restaurants, micro and small businesses, which will inevitably have an impact on the prices paid by end consumers, increasing the already high inflation and, with it, directly affecting the pockets of Mexican families who demand these services and thousands of delivery people who have found in digital platforms a means of generating profits in these times of pandemic ”, they pointed out.

In addition, they stated that costs would increase for businesses, restaurants, payment platforms, logistics, last-mile, door-to-door and online markets (marketplaces), among other intermediary, promoter and facilitator platforms.

Similarly, the tax it would increase costs for the retail business that complements its activities or operates entirely with the support of apps or even using its own platforms, which are treated unfairly by said proposal and in general could discourage the growth of this sector, which is generating a benefit for the population due to all the incentives it offers, together with the creation of new sources of income.

“The digital economy is a key sector for the economic recovery of the City. The economic and social contribution of this industry is indisputable. This sector was already one of the most important economic activities since before the pandemic. Since Covid-19, the participation of the digital economy in the Mexican economy has been much greater and more far-reaching, ”they stated.

Therefore, they reiterated that the new tax will undoubtedly affect the evolution of this sector and will directly impact consumers and people who find a source of income there.

