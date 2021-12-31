The adjustments to the IEPS quotas for gasoline have been made annually since 2016, while the IEPS amounts charged for flavored beverages such as juices, soft drinks, and cigarettes have been adjusted every year since 2020, according to the current IEPS Law.

IEPS 2022 quotas to gasoline

In addition to VAT, Premium and Magnal gasoline, and diesel in Mexico are subject to three IEPS fees: federal, state, and CO2 emissions.

For 2022 the federal IEPS quotas for gasoline were as follows:

The increase is 7.3%, with the objective that fuel prices in Mexico do not skyrocket, this quota decreases according to a fiscal stimulus granted by the Treasury. Every Friday this institution announces the fiscal stimuli to the IEPS for gasoline, and the amounts of the reduced quotas, if the prices of crude oil and its derivatives rise in the international market.

Money for the states

The state and CO2 IEPS fees are also adjusted for inflation.

Currently, the rates for CO2 emission, which are charged to gasoline and diesel are 13.55 cents and 16.45 cents per liter, respectively. These also apply to propane gas (7.72 cents per liter) and butane gas (10.00 cents) per liter, and by law they are updated every year.

By 2022 they will be 14.55 cents per liter for gasoline; per liter of diesel is 17.66 cents per liter. In the case of propane gas, it remains at 7.72 cents per liter and for butane at 10.73 cents.

The quotas of the state IEPS, whose resources go to the states, are 45.14 cents per liter for Magna gasoline; 55.08 cents for Premium and 37.46 for diesel, until the last day of 2021.

For the following year they amount to 48.47 cents for the Magna; 59.14 cents for Premium, and 40.22 cents per liter of Diesel.