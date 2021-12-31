2.- Be careful with your operations!

The SAT will sharpen the tooth regarding alleged acts of simulation of operations.

As of 2022, when a taxpayer’s digital stamp certificates are canceled, if he requests a third party to issue invoices for goods or services, the authority will consider that it is a company that invoices simulated operations (EFOS) .

This will have fiscal consequences, such as the non-deduction and non-credit of the VAT of the operation, in addition to the legal consequences for the taxpayers involved, details Ramiro Ávalos, vice president of Fiscal of the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants (IMCP).

3.- Mandatory RFC for people over 18

The obligation to register in the Federal Taxpayers Registry (RFC) will come into force as of 2022.

Those who turn 18 in 2022, will have to register, whether or not they have economic activity, according to the Federal Tax Code (CFF).

It is important to note that this obligation is for all those over 18 years of age, not only those who reach the age of majority in 2022, he refers

If the SAT detects that you have economic activity and you are not in the RFC, the fine ranges from 3,000 to 11,600 pesos.

Cash deposits

Financial institutions; Banks will inform the authority monthly when account holders deposit more than 15,000 pesos in cash in their bank accounts, this obligation was annual until 2021.

In recent days the SAT clarified that it will not charge or monitor cash deposits of less than 15,000 pesos in a month. So if you have cash deposits to your bank accounts greater than this amount, go preparing all your papers because you will have to clarify where that income comes from.