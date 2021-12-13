If we want to surprise someone very important to us and give us the budget, a gift that will surely not leave you indifferent is a kitchen robot. An ally in the routine of daily menus, which surely makes the life of the kitchen manager at home much easier.

At Amazon we have found a whole selection of this small appliance, previously suitable only for great chefs and now within reach of our pockets and these are our favorites:

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

Cecotec Mambo 10070

We start with a national design bet, this Cecotec Mambo 10070 that has up to 30 functions, in addition to the Turbo function. It comes with a high-precision scale that weighs the food that we put in the jug (made of high-quality, water-resistant stainless steel that is dishwasher safe).

One of the updates to this 10070 compared to its predecessors is a calorific power that ranges from 0 to 10 levels simulating a traditional fire with a soft, medium or strong flame. In addition, it also includes a two-level steamer with a large capacity to be able to steam without limits. All for 399 269 ​​euros.





Cecotec Mambo 10070 Multifunction Kitchen Robot. MamboMix Spoon, 30 Functions, Built-in Scale, 3.3 L Stainless Steel Jug, Dishwasher Safe

Taurus Mycook Touch Black Edition

In the higher end line, we have this Taurus MyCook Touch Black Edition. A new take on the brand’s classic but finished in food-grade certified gloss black ABS plastic instead of stainless steel.

This model includes: touch screen, Wi-Fi connection to connect the robot to your mobile or tablet and thanks to its app program the recipes or plan the shopping list, manual mode for which you do not need internet access, accessories for cooking al steam and everything you need to knead, grind, mount, etc. We can find it on Amazon where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars for 890 577.69 euros.





Taurus Mycook Touch Black Edition – Kitchen Robot with wifi, 1600W, 2L, up to 140º, multifunction, thousands of free and unlimited recipes, mycook app, connectivity with your smartphone, Steamer, Black

Aigostar Power Cook

The cheapest of all this compilation, but no less interesting is this Aigostar with four automatic operating programs: soup, desserts, slow cooker and dough. It also has up to 12 pre-programmed functions to forget about complications and up to 36 recipes.

It has a total capacity of 1.75 liters, a power of 1200W and up to six different speeds. In addition, we can find it very discounted today on Amazon for only 149.99 109.99 euros (we must select the discount of 30 euros direct under the price).





Aigostar Power Cook – Multifunction kitchen robot, 1200W, 12 programs, 36 electronic recipes, 6 speeds, 1.75L stainless steel jug, dishwasher safe, temperature from 37 to 120 ºC. Read: Eggs stuffed with pickles, video recipe for easy, simple and delicious cooking

Taurus Mycook One

One of the most interesting proposals in relation price quality It is this Taurus One that barely exceeds 300 euros. This model has more than 20 functions, including the Turbo, it also allows cooking on four levels thanks to the two-level steamer, the rockrose and the basket that it incorporates. It comes with a book of more than 7400 recipes and through the MyCook App we can consult them all and many more.





Taurus Mycook One – Intelligent Multifunction Kitchen Robot, 1600 W, 2 liters, mycook App with Thousands of Recipes, 10 Speeds, steamer, recipe book, Gray Trim, Plastic | Stainless Steel

The power of this stainless steel One is 1600W and it has 10 types of different speeds. We have it on offer today for 599 379.89 euros.

Kenwood KCook

Finally, one of the favorite kitchen robots on Amazon, this Kenwood, a small appliance that allows us to slice, cut and grate directly in the cooking bowl (includes 5 cutting discs), also steam cook and prepare four recipes to the time (even stir-fry).





Kenwood KCook Multi CCL401WH – Kitchen Robot, 1500 W, Up to 180ºC Temperature, 7.2 L Capacity, Includes 4.5 L Bowl, 6 Predefined Programs, Accessory Set Included, Easy Use

Those who have little knowledge of cooking will surely find its 6 predefined programs interesting, in addition, it is completely disassembled to be able to wash the accessories in the dishwasher. We have it lowered by 735 [425 euros.](https://amzn.to/3dHGCE7) ## Featured Products And you are encouraged to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier. ** The favorite oil-free fryer: ** The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros [59,99 euros](https://amzn.to/3nopxUp).

Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 49.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Paladar |

Directly to the Paladar |