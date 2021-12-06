Dec 06, 2021 at 09:19 CET

EFE

The Taurus FC defeated this Sunday 1-0 at Alliance FC to keep the last ticket that distributed the semifinals and face the Herrera FC in the final of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the Panamanian Football League (LPF).

Bullfighting and aliancistas reached the second round of the semifinal bracket with the global score at zero.

The first danger for the aliancistas came in the 12th minute, in a header from César Medina, but the ball went over the bullfighting goal, protected by Eric Hughes.

In the 14th minute the goalkeeper Kevin Melgar Alianza FC’s fists deflected a free kick shot by Nelson “Russo” Barahona.

Taurus’ goal came in minute 32 of the first half, Cristian Quintero He received a ball on the edge of the area, got rid of the pressure of an Alianza center-back, defined his right leg, beat Melgar and put it 1-0 on the tables.

The end of the first came with the score 1-0 and until that moment the Taurus was accessing the final of the closing.

The second half was moved from the start, with Alianza FC having the first danger in a ball that reached Medina, in the 51st, but his shot crashed horizontally.

In the minute 63, Medina had a clear and only for the tie, but his blow to the head was deflected, until that moment it was all Alliance.

In the 70th minute the electricity went out in the stadium and for more than 20 minutes the duel was stopped. In the 90th minute the game was resumed.

Eight minutes later Jhon Jairo Alvarado took a header, but the ball was deflected from the goal of Tauro, again Alianza lost the tie.

The suffering of Tauro was prolonged because of the electric downturn in the stadium, because Alianza returned lined up and eager to tie the tables.

At minute 108, Angel Valencia he took a free kick, to demand Hughes, almost fell the tie of the Alianza cast.

In a counter, in minute 112, Ismael Diaz He managed to get off the hook, stepped on the area, but the goalkeeper of the Alliance, Kevin Melgar covered the shot, to maintain the 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Three minutes later Enrico Small had the last clear chance to tie the game, but could not make it happen.

After this dangerous play, the referee whistled the end and Tauro FC qualified for the final of the Clausura 2021.

The bullfighting team, trained by the Venezuelan Enrique “Kike” García, will look for their star number 16, next Saturday at the Rommel Fernández stadium in the Panamanian capital, against the debutant Herrera FC