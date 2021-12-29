Finally came the day. Today premieres on Disney + The Book of Boba Fett. Tatooine will return to our screens and, who knows, perhaps with him some of the typical products of this planet. And if Japan has sushi, Spain has paella and Mexico has tacos, Tatooine It also has a good number of dishes, some with the blue milk as the main ingredient.

It comes from the banthas, a large mammal native to Tatooine, which also grew up on other worlds throughout the galaxy. They were domestic animals, which used to live in herds, with coiled horns reminiscent of a ram and a large head of hair. They were raised as a means of transportation, but also to obtain clothing, furniture and, of course, food. Both its meat and its milk, of a curious blue color, were highly valued among the inhabitants of these places.

And it is that they not only drank the blue milk. They also cooked all kinds of desserts with it, from custards to ice cream and yogurt. In The Mandalorian we could see Baby yoda tasting some delicious macarons from a intense blue color; which, logically, were made with bantha milk.

But let’s get to real life. Is there really blue milk beyond that dyed milk from kids’ favorite cereal cafes? instagramers? The truth is that yes. Although it usually means that the milk has been colonized by bacteria. They are not especially dangerous; but, just in case, better avoid raw milk.

The curious case of the blue mozzarella

We do not know why the Banthas produced blue milk. But we do know why it can be generated in real life.

There are several bacteria responsible for this, most belonging to the genus Pseudomonas. For example, it occurs with Pseudomona cyanogenes and with Pseudomonas fluorescens. The latter, in fact, is responsible for several cases of blue milk reported in Italy.

The first cases of blue mozzarella came from Germany, but later others of local Italian cheese were detected

The first happened in 2010, when two women, one of Turin and another of Trento, they warned that the mozzarella they had recently bought in a famous Italian supermarket chain it had colored blue. Although some members of his family they had already eaten part of the cheese, none were ill, so a call was made for calm while looking for some type of contamination in these products, which had been imported from Germany.

Shortly after From that, another woman, this time from the province of Cosenza, experienced the same problem. However, this time the mozzarella, which had been bought in a local market, had been made with milk from a dairy in Salerno, there in Italy.

In all these cases it was discovered that the origin of that curious coloration was in the presence of indigoidin, a pigment blue manufactured by Pseudomonas fluorescens, a bacteria that, logically, was detected in cheese. As a result of this problem, which ended up being detected also in United States and other European countries, they have been developed studies aimed at determining from which concentrations of the bacteria, which are innocuous in principle, that pigment is synthesized that gives cheese such an unpleasant tone. Thus, the realization of more comprehensive quality controls where the problem can be detected before it occurs.

Blue milk, beyond Boba Fett and Tatooine

But, as if all this were not enough, also in Italy cases of blue milk, straight from the carton. Happened to him to a married couple from the town of Piombino. They opened the milk carton, drank from it, and left for the weekend. On the way back, when they took it out of the fridge again, the drink had turned totally blue. Samples of both this milk and other containers of the same brand and supermarket were sent to the Pisa Zooprophylactic Institute, where it was again determined that it was a high presence of P. fluorescens.

Except for exceptions, such as the one suffered by this couple, this type of contamination is more common in raw milk or low-aged cheeses. Fortunately, it is not usually dangerous, except in immunosuppressed people. But raw milk can be accompanied by other, much more harmful bacteria. Therefore, it is best to avoid untreated milk.

Now, would the color change bantha blue milk if we pasteurized it? Well, possibly not, but it wouldn’t hurt us either. After all, on Tatooine they fed on it for centuries and grew up healthy and strong. As much as Boba Fett. Because maybe in the series that premieres on Disney + let’s not get a chance to see him drinking blue milk. But surely privacy is part of their breakfasts.