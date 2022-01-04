With over 2 million views, what a best-kept secret of all tacos It has given something to talk about, considering that it is one of the most famous dishes in Mexico and it is the most popular businesses in the entire country.

Carlos Gonzalez He said risk exposing the secret that many tacos do not want the consumer to know and that is, according to the young man, diners are deceived in the portions that are served and it is an effect that has already been exhibited in businesses such as Starbucks and its famous drinks, which have become one of the most famous products on the market.

Tacos and Starbucks the same illusion?

In 2019 a video went viral where it was argued that the content in a glass Venti it was the same as the content in a glass Big of Starbucks and the way to demonstrate it was simple, it only required to empty the contents of the first one in the second and prove their point.

This is how they see their faces at Starbucks. The Venti is the same as the Grande, but more expensive. pic.twitter.com/AyEXwb141U – FAFHOO 📣 (@Fafhoo) August 11, 2019

The result was not wasted and since then it has become an illusion that has been imitated by a taqueria, after a young man who attends a stall of this precious food showed how the amount of meat that fits on a small plate is what It is sold in a large plate, only at a higher cost.

Now read: