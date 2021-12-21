The Tamaulipas government confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 variant, Ómicron, in the entity, in the municipality of Altamira, in a woman who after days in recovery is fully recovered.

In a statement, the state administration detailed that it is a 48-year-old woman, who since November 30 presented symptoms.

According to Gloria Molina Gamboa, Secretary of Health of the entity, the woman underwent a laboratory test on December 3, which was sent to Mexico City for evaluation.

It was on December 4, when capital authorities reported that the test result was positive for COVID-19 and the new variant, Ómicron.

“The woman is healthy, fully recovered, since she presented mild symptoms of the disease; fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, runny nose, as well as discomfort in the throat when passing food “, detailed the agency.

For being declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Tamaulipas government said it is in coordination with the institutions of the health sector, IMSS, ISSSTE and local hospitals to expand the sequencing of tests in hospitalized patients to avoid the spread of the new variant through timely detection.

“We are prepared and taking care of the main risk factors for contagion of the Omicron variant with the reinforcement of preventive measures at airports, international crossings and crowded places.”

Molina Gamboa urgently urged the citizens of the entity to take extreme measures of universal health safety measures such as the use of face masks in all public spaces, washing hands, respecting the healthy minimum distance of 2 meters, avoiding crowds of people. , mass events and meetings with people outside your close circle of contacts.

According to the WHO, the new variant may be more communicable, cause more serious disease, and vaccines and treatments may be less effective.

