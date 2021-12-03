Tamara Falco He continues with his hectic life of work, travel and events. And in each of his appearances we love it because he leaves us very good ideas of style as they say, the successor of his mother Isabel Preysler. The Marquise de Griñón, faithful to her classic style, always opts for a touch of trend that we love.

His latest look at the The Hormiguero It has been an evening style loaded with very versatile basics and garments, perfect to wear day and night.





Tamara has worn a blazer black with gold buttons Mango. A very versatile wardrobe item whose price is 59.99 euros, which has been combined with a transparent top of Zara, What gives the sensual to the outfit, and pants culotte black with frayed hem of SOS jeans.





A perfect style and that is so impeccable, which has been combined with black sandals of More expensive and jewelry from Tous, signature of which she is an ambassador and with which she has launched her own collection of medals.

A look stylist’s responsibility Montse Nieto, Inspired by BeMeknes, her accessories brand, of which Tamara has already worn several pieces.

Photos | @ Tamara_Falcó, @Elhormiguero