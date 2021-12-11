Tamara Falco has a full schedule of events, many of them work. This week, after a few days of tourism in the south of Spain, he has had a program, inauguration of the new premises of his partner Íñigo Onieva, where he wore a spectacular sequined suit, and the signing of his book The recipes from my mother’s house.

Precisely in this last event, held in Madrid, the Marchioness of Griñón has paralyzed the Gran Vía. Tamara has been signing books for hours to all the fans who have come to see her, and she has done so with a look comfortable and simple.





For the occasion, Tamara has chosen a blouse boho ideal stamping of Maksu, precisely the same signature as the white blouse that Queen Letizia opted for yesterday at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Academy, the celebration of the commemorative act of 70 years. A model of georgette with metallic ethnic details, V-neckline and hand-stitched embroidery. Its price is 150 euros.





A garment that has been combined with high-waisted and low-waisted jeans with a camel leather belt, and a cut stone-colored cloth coat. oversize. As accessories, she has chosen light brown suede shoes and jewelry from Tous, specifically two of the medals that belong to the collection that he has designed for the jewelry firm.

Photos | Gtres