Sequins have become the great classic on New Year’s Eve, so much so that they have lost a lot of originality. Until Tamara Falcó has found a way to give them a twist, with a suit of jacket and pants that could run as the big favorite of our New Years Eve.

The celebrity He attended the inauguration of his partner Íñigo Onieva’s new premises last night in Madrid. And she did it dazzling and becoming the protagonist thanks to this suit working full of burgundy sequins. Both pants palazzo that hides his shoes like that jacket with pockets full of glitter, glamor and excess.

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó





It is not the first time that the famous wears a sequin suit, we have already seen her do it in The Hormiguero. Tamara Falcó demonstrated her knowledge of style and dared with the harlequin diamond pattern, in a black and white version that stands out a lot with the total look of sequins.





The result is very festive and a great idea to change registers on New Years Eve and wear pants. But it is also a waste of style that is not usually the one socialite he has us accustomed, much more ladylike and urbanite. We love the surprising combo, how Tamara Falcó has taken her feet out of the pot and the glamorous result she has achieved.

Photos | Gtres.