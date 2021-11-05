Tamara Falco He continues with his hectic life of work, travel and events. And in each of her appearances we love it because she leaves us very good ideas of style as a good successor to her mother Isabel Preysler. The Marchioness of Griñón, faithful to her classic style, also bets on a touch of trend that we love.

Tonight in The Hormiguero, has opted for a look at night with pants, perfect. But the best of all has been the jacket, an ideal garment to wear with outfits partying.





Black has been the color chosen for her style. Tamara has opted for black pants jogging leatherette Zara, whose price is 29.95 euros, combined with a basic white t-shirt, also of Zara.

Two pieces that you have combined with one blazer in black velvet with shiny details very sophisticated and easy to combine, the true star of your look. A piece of Lili sidonio whose price is 89.55 euros.





A style that has been completed with sandals of More expensive and jewelry from Tous, firm of which she is an ambassador, and also a designer. In fact, on November 8 we will be able to see his new collection designed for the jewelry firm. Loose wavy hair with a parting in the middle and red lips have completed this fantastic look, responsibility of the stylist Montse Nieto.

Photos | @demolina