At Mario Alberto Kempes, Talleres de Córdoba beat Vélez 1-0 with a penalty goal from Michael Santos.

It was a first time in which the visit felt more comfortable on the playing field. After his time in the Argentine national team, the one who had the first goal option was Thiago Almada. Velez’s midfielder took a free kick in the 14th minute that Guido Herrera pulled over the crossbar.

And to confirm the good passage of the set of Mauricio Pellegrino, the one who had the clearest play of the first stage was Mancuello. The former Independiente received only in the area after a great personal action by lateral Ortega, but he did not define well with his left foot and the ball was deflected.

In Talleres, who could never deploy his offensive game in the first 45 minutes, the best was the Colombian Diego Valoyes.

The T does not want that River plate it escapes him and he intends to keep the dream of winning the local league at all costs. The Millionaire, that this Sunday visits Platense in Vicente López, he is seven points above the table directed by Alexander Medina and any setback in Talleres could mean an early end to the dispute. But the Cordobans have just won the last two games and want to keep their spirits high for the final sprint.

From the other side, it appears The fortin who does dates has been climbing positions without stopping. With a defeat in the last 15 days, the Liniers team wants to continue with the good streak.

Formations

Stadium: Mario Alberto Kempes

Referee: Facundo Tello

TV: TNT Sports

