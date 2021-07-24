The structural system is made of aluminum.

(Courtesy)



Betting on aluminum, instead of steel, wood or reinforced concrete as a structural system is not a fortuitous decision. Aluminum is one of the most abundant materials on the planet, and it is also one of the noblest metals for recycling processes. The structure of Casa PI is based on profiles of this metal that are considerably lighter than steel. The aluminum parts are assembled with mechanical joints -and not with welds-, which reduces construction time, and the range of error of the workmanship, achieving clean and orthogonal joints thanks to the geometry of the pieces and the system. assembly based on screws. The profiles work vertically as columns, and horizontally as beams and chains, which results in a modular growth system with wide configuration possibilities, avoiding wastage.

As a covering for the house, Aragonés proposes integral panels that can integrate different finishes, and incorporate a thermal and acoustic insulating padding, as well as installation ducts. The aluminum window and gate system allows large operable glazing, integrating logically with the aluminum structural modules. Similar to the structure, the hydraulic and electrical installations are based on screw-in and plug-in systems, respectively, reducing construction time and promoting a higher quality standard.