At least 50 other extrajudicially executed were members of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State, whose recent abuses against civilians were also condemned by the UN office.

In these cases “brutal methods of execution that included hangings and beheadings” were used, underlined the “number two” of the high commissioner.

Al-Nashif also showed the United Nations concern about the recruitment of children by the Taliban regime and the Islamic State, which is noted in the growing presence of minors at security checkpoints, combat positions or even used as bodyguards.

The Deputy High Commissioner also expressed deep concern about the setback in the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan since the arrival of the Taliban.

Although the recent decree of December 3 on women’s rights presented by the Taliban “is an important signal, it still leaves many questions unresolved,” said Al-Nashif, who pointed out that it does not clarify, for example, if there will be a minimum age to contract marriage or guarantee access to education or employment.

Of the 4.2 million children who currently do not go to school, 60% are girls, recalled Al-Nashif, adding that women have been prohibited from exercising most jobs, except for some health, educational or assistance tasks. .

Shops operated by women have been closed, preventing their access to the market, and “many have to be accompanied by a male relative if they leave their home,” criticized the deputy high commissioner.