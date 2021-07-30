There is less and less for us to have in our hands a new installment of the mythical RPG franchise Tales of. And is that Bandai namco He has been working on this new role-playing adventure for a while that will feature a beautiful and colorful world, an absorbing story and many more details. In that sense, now Tales of Arise reveals the activities of its world in a new trailer, as the Spanish subsidiary of the Japanese company has taught in its official Twitter account. In the message that you can see just below you will find some of the secondary tasks that will keep you busy when you are not on a mission crucial for the destiny of the world.

"Join the adventure of this group of heroes and embark on a quest that will change your life as you discover a world full of possibilities. Which of these activities do you most want to experiment with?"

“Join the adventure of this group of heroes and embark on a quest that will change your life as you discover a world full of possibilities. Which of these activities do you most want to experiment with, ”reads the tweet. In the trailer included in that same message we see that some of the activities that we will have at our disposal will be fishing, harvesting the fruits on our land, cooking for the group or meet each of its members with interesting conversations.

Tales of Arise impressions

Tales of Arise us will transport to the planet Dahna, where tradition has always dictated that the neighboring planet Rena must be venerated. However, for three centuries Rena has been looting Dahna’s resources. Now, two people born in different worlds are willing to change their destiny and write a new one. Remember that the new Bandai Namco will arrive next September 10 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms.