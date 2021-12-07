Taking our first turns in GRID Legends

On the 30th we were able to attend the GRID Legends presentation in which we could meet part of the developer team and where they told us some very interesting information related to the game, with the new generation versions and they talked about what they wanted to show in its last installment that will be available in 2022.

In this presentation they told us about some details that we are going to share with all of you. First, they told us about him history mode which will last between 8 to 10 hours and which will be called “Driven to Glory”, it will be based on the Netflix documentaries with interviews, live recordings and events that will happen in the races in a choreographed way, written by Brad kane (Ghost of Tsushima).

They also told us about the career mode where we will be the owners / drivers of a team, we will lead our team choosing the improvements and the way forward during the season, with the aim of turning our team into a legend. The game on the day of its launch will feature more than 130 vehicles among which is the iconic Aston Martin Valkyrie.

GRID Legends will have crossplay between the different platforms (Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Pc) to be able to challenge our friends in these fast-paced races. The game will go updating weekly or monthly to include new events. And finally, GRID Legends It will be updated free of charge for the next generation consoles.

After finishing this talk we were lucky to be able to try GRID Legends and see a small part of the game along with its different game modes. After spending a few days trying the new Codemasters and that will be published by Electronic arts, we tell you our experience with the version of Pc, which frankly has surprised us. Far from being a primal version, we find a game that all driving lovers will like.

If after dedicating dozens of hours to Forza Horizon 5 you are left wanting more or you can’t wait any longer for Gran Turismo 7, maybe GRID Legends satiate you. Let’s start with your first impressions.

Strong emotions on the road

In this demo we have been able to enjoy all the game modes thanks to the race creation in which the developers have created different varied scenarios for us to play them. We also have this option unlocked so that we can create a scenario with our tastes.

We can choose the game mode, the circuit, the stretch of Map, the hour of the day and atmospheric conditions present in the race, the difficulty, the classes of vehicles and if we do not have them unlocked we can rent them giving 10% of our money. The possibilities are very varied, decide which is the mode that best suits you and enjoy it.

Every time we have won a race, we will get money, although we will also lose it depending on the expenses incurred by the damages caused during the race.

Do you have the 15 points of the card?

Refering to difficulty, the game is very configurable in this aspect, the most demanding ones will be able to enjoy a competitive experience by modifying the settings to simulate realistic driving. However, if we are looking for a more experience Arcadian we can adjust the options, activating the assists, guidelines, deactivating the damage, manual gear changes, etc. In addition, if during a race we make a mistake, for example, a small mistake when skidding that ends up costing us several positions or an accident, it will be a perfect time to use the skill of Flashback, through which we can rewind time backwards and undo the mistake, providing us with a new opportunity, is limited to three uses per race, although the choice is yours whether to use it or not. The system nemesis It makes an appearance again so if we hit the same car too much, it will become more aggressive with you.

We have a great variety of game modes in this installment, from the most classic, some new and others that return from previous installments. We can choose the mode Career, of the whole life; The mode Drift, where we will have to chain skids to get the highest possible score; The mode Elimination, similar to the race but every little time those who are in last position will be eliminated; The mode Head to headIt will be a 1vs1 or 2vs2 team battle; The mode Multiclass it allows us to prepare races in which different types of vehicle will be present; The mode ElectricIt is only for hybrid or electric cars and we will find special areas scattered around the track that will provide us with a turbo; in the mode Stadium Trucks we will use vans and take advantage of the ramps scattered around the circuit, the way Time trial, where it will be necessary to mark the best time and finally, the mode Time Trial, which will be individual and will be ideal to learn a circuit and improve our time on it.

Graphically beautiful

The game looks greatWhatever the time, the cities that surround us are beautiful and it’s a pleasure to step on the accelerator to be able to cross them.

There are very striking details such as, for example, the water effectsWhen it rains and puddles are created, the reflections they generate are spectacular. The whole set manages to be really realistic. When we go through the same area, the ground will be marked by our tires, leaving our route in view and that of the rest of the players.

Beware the smoke of your opponent, it can prevent you from seeing the correct path and cause you to crash, as we eat the stands our car will feel it since the damage will be noticed blow after blow, just like those of our rivals.

The effects of sound They are good, so much so that when you go at full speed and you can’t take that curve well, you feel vertigo in your stomach.

For now, a good taste in your mouth

Definitely, GRID Legends Despite being only a small portion of the great cake that is to come, it has left us with a good taste in our mouths. That they have wanted to show the different game modes by creating races to be able to show them off is a success.

When it comes to being a demo which is still in development, evidently has some bugs that they are solving, although I have to say that this has pleasantly surprised us since they are very scarce and do not hinder the game. The game worked like silk for us, 120 fps and all in ultra, a real luxury to be able to travel these roads in the best possible way.

We will be very aware of the next steps you will take GRID Legends while we wait for the long-awaited February 25, 2022 to be able to relive the races, but this time surrounded by friends.