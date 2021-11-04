The North American Company Take-two, owner of Rockstar Games or 2K Games among others, has released in the last hours its quarterly financial report, which comes to confirm how franchises such as Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption continue to perform incredibly well despite the passing of the years. However, this same report also notes that Take-Two would have canceled the new Hangar 13 video game, a Californian study responsible for Mafia 3 and the remastering of the first two installments, which arrived last year to a good reception from critics and fans.

NEWS: Take-Two / 2K has canceled a new game from Hangar 13, code-named Volt, which has been in development in various forms since 2017, sources tell Bloomberg. Today’s earnings suggest that the project cost $ 53 million. Not yet clear if there will be layoffs https://t.co/qnJkrIOnKg – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 3, 2021

As well-known Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has reported, the Take-Two document speaks of a $ 53 million loss as a result of the cancellation of a video game not yet announced. While there has been no confirmation from Take-Two, Schreier claims this is Volt, the codename of the project Hangar 13 was on. working since 2017. The news, according to this source, has taken by surprise even workers from Hangar 13 that assist the studio with remote work, away from the studio’s headquarters in California.

The information handled so far spoke of Volt as a title of science fiction and superheroes in open world and that it was going to be focused on multiplayer. Some sources defined this game as a “Cthulhu meets Saints Row”. However, and always according to Schreier’s information, the project has been canceled, which will mean a loss of 53 million dollars to Take-Two and leaves Hangar 13 in a delicate situation, which is left without a project in the who had been working for four years after being shipwrecked with the controversial Mafia 3.