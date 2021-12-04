In 2021 we saw the launch of one of the best cooperative games to play in pairs with It Takes Two, developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, which has been nominated as one of the best multiplayer games of the year at The Game Awards. However, its creators do not own the name, since Take-Two took legal action as soon as he found out what the name of the game was.

It Takes Two arrived in March of this year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, offering one of the best cooperative experiences of all time. It was thanks to this that he was nominated this year at The Game Awards, but unfortunately Hazelight are not the legal owners of their own game name.

Currently the study Hazelight He cannot comment on it, as the process is still in place, but they did state that the team is hopeful that everything can be resolved. At the moment it is not known how this affects Hazelight, especially in terms of her ability to sell and promote their own game.

Hazelight isn’t the only company to Take-Two has taken legal action, as the parents of Rockstar Games have sued any business they find with names similar to ‘Rockstar’, ‘social club’, ‘mafia’ and ‘civilization’. Among the defendants are restaurants, tattoo parlors and small businesses that tried to use the word Rockstar in their name.

It Takes Two is a cooperative game about a couple who have made the decision to divorce, and for reasons that only a 90s movie would understand, their bodies are transported to two wooden and clay figurines created by their daughter. To rid themselves of the ‘curse’, the couple must learn to communicate again as they fix their relationship along the way.

Source.