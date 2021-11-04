Take-two, the parent company of Rockstar games, has canceled a project that had not yet been announced. This we have been able to know thanks to the fact that these days companies are taking their financial reports for the past quarter for a walk, and, evidently, Take-Two has done the same, pointing out «an impairment charge of $ 53 million related to the company’s decision not to proceed with development of an unannounced title«. To be honest, not much more details regarding the canceled game have been revealed in that report, but we can still enjoy some additional information.

Said project, apparently, Hangar 13 was developing it, Responsable of Mafia, and it was in process since 2017. The code name was’Volt«, And aimed to have mechanics similar to those of the saga Saints Row, but with the peculiarity of be inspired by the mythology of HP Lovecraft. All this information would have been disclosed to Bloomberg, and specifically the journalist Jason schreier, by sources close to the canceled project.

Schreier himself, contributed in his article that the project called “Volt” belonged to a new IP and that the rumors that Hangar 13 was working on a Mafia 4 were false, «except for his first attempts from 2016-2017«. In addition, and as we anticipated at the beginning of the news, the first leaks about “Volt” suggested that it would be an open world game with a science fiction setting and that it would mix Saints Row and Cthulhu.

On the other hand, since Kotaku They have also reported some details that would have been revealed to them about «Volt«. This information indicates that the aforementioned title canceled by Take-Two would be something similar to what is Destiny, a third person shooter intended to be a game as a service. From the same medium they point out that, there would be some concern among Hangar 13 developers in case this cancellation results in layoffs.

Although Kotaku has echoed some words mentioned, among others that you can read in the publication, to the study by the director and founder, Haden Blackman, which say the following: «We are sure that there are many opportunities for H13 employees to work on other games in developmentboth in H13 and throughout the company, ”said Blackman. «2K has also assured me that the company believes that H13 can deliver critical and commercial success, and soon we will begin to develop future projects ”.

Having said all this, it seems that we will continue with the doubt about what it really was «Volt‘At least for a long time, since you never know if we will be able to get more information from a canceled game in the future. Meanwhile, we can think about the different possibilities offered by all this information about the canceled title, and what it would have meant for them a $ 53 million charge for being “commercially unviable”, by 2K Games.