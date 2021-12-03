Throughout 2021, Take-Two has made different claims and legal notices against projects and developers for work on mods on classic GTAs. Subsequently, the company has released GTA Trilogy for all platforms and the physical editions have been delayed from their initial dates.

Now, the company has filed a new complaint, but against a much larger entity. It Takes Two, Hazelight Studio’s title and GOTY 2021 nominee, has been forced to abandon ownership of your name following Take-Two claim, as reported by Eurogamer.

Shortly after the launch of the game in March of this year, the developer had to take this action, as can be seen in the United States Patent Office. “We cannot comment on the ongoing disputes,” although remains “the hope that it is resolved“This whole thing, they declare from the study.

Of course, as pointed out Mike futter, What Take-Two intends is that the name of It Takes Two in particular cannot be protected, since they claim it as their own; Hazelight could go as far as to change the name of the game to get that right to protection, but it most likely won’t end up happening. For now, no move has been officially detailed about renaming or creating a sequel.