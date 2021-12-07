Hazerlight’s acclaimed titles meets the fit of your shoe.

It Takes Two has been one of the great surprises of the year, since, far from being a forgettable title, Hazelight’s game made a big splash when it was released, revolutionizing, in a sense, the way we view cooperative games. Without going further, this success has earned him a GOTY nomination from The Game Awards, this being an edition that will be held on December 9.

However, it seems that there are problems in paradise and not because of the relationship between Cody and May, but because of the name of the game itself, since that Takes Two has resulted in a conflict with Take-Two, which is the parent company responsible for Grand Theft Auto (GTA for friends) titles.

And it is that, as detailed from Eurogamer, a trademark claim was filed shortly after it was launched, being so it has been revealed that Hazelight was forced to abandon ownership of the name. In fact, from Eurogamer they have contacted the study, who have stated that they cannot comment on the ongoing litigation, the same way that they hope that the case will be solved.

No news regarding a possible name change

It is worth mentioning that the questions that arise around this matter start from know what sales and marketing would be like as a result of this dispute, while it has been raised and debated whether this will mean that the title must be renamed to avoid any kind of conflict.

On the other hand, it should be noted that During this year Take-Two has taken a liking to the claim of registered trademarks, being so that dozens of these claims have been presented for terms such as rockstar, social club, mafia, civilization, among others, being these words related to your most famous studies or licenses.

It should be noted that when it comes to public opinion, although it has not transcended too much, the truth is that this type of practice by Rockstar they are highly targeted by the community, since they have not only dedicated themselves to claiming other video game companies, but also those in other areas. It will be necessary to see how this ends, since, in case of winning any of the awards to which it is nominated, it would be a situation, at least rare if in a few months they change their name.

