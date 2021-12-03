The year 2021 wants to continue leaving us surreal images even in its final blows. It is not necessary to remember the context of the global pandemic in which this year is mired, the terrible cases of sexual and workplace harassment within the offices of Activision Blizzard, and many other things that have made 2021 one of the most atypical years of the world. history. Well: Take Two, the giant of the video game industry that has studios such as Rockstar or 2K in its portfolio, has considered it pertinent to sue the Hazelight studio for the title of the game It Takes Two, which will have to change its name.

For the moment, there have been no statements around this issue by the denounced study, but said game, despite the support of EA, has preferred not to enter into litigation and to give in to Take Two’s request, since entering into conflict with it would entail great expenses and, Furthermore, since Take Two’s name is registered, it would have been difficult to keep the name going to court.

The study you will have to rename the game for the future, although the impact it will have on current stocks, whose title retains the “forbidden” name of the game, is not known. In terms of sales, taking into account the social effect of seeing a giant company stepping on the small one, a one-off increase in sales could take place, although its main window already took place last spring, when It Takes Two hit the market.

As for the game itself, It Takes Two quickly rose as one of the most remarkable games of 2021. With cooperative multiplayer mechanics as its essence, this game has been a success both critically and in the community of players and gamers. In fact, it turns out hard to understand that Take Two forced Hazelight to make this change, since, rather than harm them, a confusion with the authorship of the title would give Take Two more prestige than a recent premiere like GTA Trilogy Remastered has given it.