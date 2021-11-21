Take-Two confirms many more Red Dead Redemption games

We know that Rockstar games He is currently very busy working on Grand Theft Auto VI, but many fans are also waiting for news about Red Dead Redemption 3. The good news is that Take-Two Interactive, parent company of Rockstar, basically confirmed that there will be many more games from this franchise, but for sure we are still several years away from knowing something about the next one.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, He said he would like each of his franchises to be like James bond, that is, franchises that never have validity. For this, Zelnick consider that Red dead redemption fits this description, and ensured that many more installments of the saga are coming.

“If it’s a very, very good thing, then we’ll go ahead with it. I don’t know if you’ve seen it yet, but I just saw the new James Bond movie, it was amazing. I wish all of our franchises were like Bond. But there are very few franchises in the entertainment industry that fit that profile, but they do exist. And I think GTA is one of them, and I think Red Dead is one of them, and NBA is obviously another of them because these games are going to continue to exist. “

Despite the above, Zelnick knows that one must be very careful when handling these types of franchises, especially since there could come a point where the formula already feels worn out and the community begins to feel fatigued by these products.

As I said at the beginning of the note, there is still a very good time to have some kind of news about the next Red dead, but in the meantime, it is possible that Rockstar make the wait more enjoyable with a remaster of the first Red Dead Redemption.

Editor’s note: Well, I think no one really thought that Red Dead Redemption 2 was going to be the end of the franchise, but considering that this game is actually a prequel, the idea that a third installment is also a prequel could end up tiring users. We’ll see how Rockstar handles this whole thing.

Via: ComicBook