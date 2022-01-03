At home the technology It can make our day to day much easier: it helps us save on electricity bills, make life easier for the elderly in the house or even improve and control air quality. And is that the home automationLuckily for us, it evolves at times.

Have we already talked about smart speakers like Amazon’s Echo Dot, but today we wanted to focus on the Google Nest HUB. Which we could consider as a virtual assistant since in addition to the speaker it includes a screen. And we found it in Leroy Merlin reduced by almost 40%, for 89 euros 53.99 euros:





This feature offers us many possibilities, since we can see things while we hear them. With the we can control all the smart objects that we have connected at home by voice.





Too we can use it to play videos and music, either from YouTube or streaming through ChromeCast. And as a plus we have the one that, when we are not using it, we can connect it with Google Photos and use it as digital photo frame.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decoesfera | Practical tips and some tools to reduce energy consumption and save on bills

In Decoesfera | Three lines of action to achieve a smart home: safe, healthy and comfortable