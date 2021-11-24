On more than one occasion we have been able to think that keyboards are an expensive peripheral. In fact, there are some of certain brands that are, but this Mars Gaming offer It is an unmissable opportunity to acquire a new super inexpensive mechanical keyboard to update your equipment. Only worth 32 euros and is a very powerful product.

Ideal for intense gaming, this keyboard Mars Gaming provides a decent feature set to play with. It is very, very easy to use. And of course the best thing is that it manages to stay at a very cheap price for a keyboard that already offers us the advantages of mechanical switches.

Last updated on 2021-11-22. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This Mars Gaming keyboard on sale is very compact. The body of this keyboard It is made of plastic in a quite dark gray and the base has a classic design. Has a dimensions of 435x129x37mm and a 1.13 kg total weight with wrist rest. The keys have been manufactured using a double injection process that allows the use of two plastics, one for the anchor and the other for the surface. This process provides a increased durability and reduces the wear and tear of daily use, while allowing RGB lighting.

The bottom has two rubber feet at the bottom corners of the keyboard. These rubber feet or pads are very large, more than what we are used to. The two lifting pins are also considerably large and They have rubber on the tip to prevent it from moving. It’s surprising how difficult this keyboard is to move around due to the installed rubbers, but that, of course, is a mega plus in most cases. We want to highlight the cable of this gaming keyboard that It is 180cm long and terminates in a common USB port.

This Mars Gaming MK5 keyboard has a total of 18 lighting modes and up to 10 customizable profiles. It also implements a chip called VISION CMU ARM architecture and integrates 32Kb of memory. The lighting can be managed using the keys on the keyboard itself or through the exclusive software for this gaming keyboard.

We would like to highlight the wrist rest included. Curiously, in gaming keyboards this element has ended up disappearing. Some implement a rigid wrist rest, which is more or less the same as wearing nothing. After many hours of play, we may notice a stiff wrist, tingling in the fingers, or cramps in the hand. This all comes from not wearing a padded wrist rest, as resting on a soft surface helps reduce hand fatigue.

Mars Gaming is great for when the game gets tough, with a comfortable and quiet typing and fast typing thanks to its membrane keys. The Mars Gaming keyboard is designed to be comfortable to use during your most adrenaline pumping moments. And by 32 euros we can say that it is very cheap! Are you going to miss this opportunity?

