Anyway, and getting closer to the adventurer who seeks to get the most out of it, it is also possible to take advantage of his energy to give it a little more and have a long autonomy . With this objective in mind, we show you a series of guidelines with which you will be able to make longer journeys.

For this reason, the most purists should not worry that the bike is now electric without its battery. In fact, its users have been shown to be capable of travel greater distances and mileage of what they did with the conventional ones of a lifetime. Some findings that break the stereotype that those who ride ‘e-bikes’ are taking the easy way.

With several decades behind it, the advancement of these two-wheelers has caused its followers to be more and more and with many more interested in it. The reason for their popularity comes, mainly, because they exercise a much more crucial approach for the athlete, while physical exercise continues to be present.

How to do it

The real autonomy of an electric bicycle is given by many factors. It depends on what you had for breakfast that morning down to the watts at the time that your battery is capable of storing. However, in full activity, it is possible to have some very valuable tricks that they will do because he is older.

It is true that, like any electrified vehicle, everything depends to a large extent on the capacity of the battery and the type of route to be taken, although it is always possible improve the eficiency of the battery with a few simple habits.

Take care of your recharge

In the first place, and one of the safest keys to increasing this autonomy, we must take the load into account. It seems very obvious, but for your battery to have a long life it is advisable to charge it to the maximum. This implies that once you have charged it from zero to 100% you must disconnect it.

Obviously, for a couple of times that it happens, nothing will happen, but if we are in the habit of doing it, it is more than likely that the useful life of the battery of your electric bike go decreasing, making their cycles shorter, and ending up spoiling. If we take care of that recharge, you guarantee not only that it has a longer life, but that its autonomy can grow.

Adjust help level

This is something that many are unaware of but it is just as important as pedaling or not. In the case of more modern bicycles, these include a level of help, which will do because at the time of their impulse, they have a greater or lesser electrical assistance of our choice.

For this, and in order to have an extended battery, our advice is that settings to the minimumThis will allow us to be much more comfortable while saving energy. Obviously, a higher level of help means more battery consumption, so keeping it to a minimum will result in savings. It is also necessary to adjust the aid to each situation: if you need to overcome a difficult slope, increase it. Put it to the minimum or disconnect it when you level or descend. And remember: assistance is a help, but your legs are the main engine.

Check the suspensions

It is advisable adjust suspensions. This applies, above all, to those who can be more directed to the mountain. The reason is that few of the city bikes have suspensions. Thus, and seeing how we can make longer journeys, keep in mind that ‘e-bikes’ are heavier than conventional ones for obvious reasons.

Therefore, what you can do so that you can have a greater benefit in any of the situations, is to increase the pressure between 10-15 PSI, over that recommended in similar conventional models.

Maintain it well

As you would in any car, motorcycle or scooter, it is necessary to always bear in mind that maintenance is a fundamental part for it to be of good use, but above all correct. Therefore, make sure that its parts mobiles are well cleaned and greased.

This will because they reduce friction and, therefore, consumption. You also have to keep the spokes with proper tension so that the motor does not lose efficiency due to its excessive bending. If you do the reviews yourself, don’t forget to check it out. If you take the bike to a workshop, remind them to check it out. In addition, with adequate tension you will avoid spoke breakage.

Optimal tire pressure

Last but not least, keep a adequate pressure for the tires, perhaps the most important point to consider next to the correct battery charge. In this way, and to increase its autonomy, we must ride with a pressure that adjusts to the ‘e-bike’, always attending to the recommendations of the brand.

If it is done below what the manufacturer marks, we will produce more friction when circulating. This implies that to move the bike you need more energy. Generally, for a section of 37 or 40 mm, the recommended pressure is 4 to 6 bar. For the width of 47 mm the pressure must be between 3 and 5 bars.