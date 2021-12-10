If you are here it is because you have an Xbox under your belt and you are also a person who likes to take care of his things, The controls or controls of the console can be exposed to dust or fall because someone tripped. To avoid accidents of this style you need a cover to store it, not only will you protect it from falling and dust, but it will also be kept in good condition and it will only cost you 13 euros the cover.

For example, let’s say you have glasses, if you want to protect it from scratches, dust and dirt, you should keep it in a glasses case when you go to sleep, because this is the same, when you are not going to use the console, you keep the remote in the case. Although it is a lightweight case (170 grams) it is rigid and shock resistant, so if you drop it from a moderate height, you will not have the disadvantage of damaging the control.

It is an ideal size for all Xbox controllers both old and new, so in addition to being compatible with Xbox series x, S series and Xbox One, is compatible with Xbox 360 which was released in 2005, so it’s great to keep your controller for any of these consoles.

This is a product that can be useful for example if you are going to travel and need to transport the remote in a safe place where it is protected from blows. This holster it has a very nice design between green and black, black is the predominant color and green is only on the edge, which is where the zipper is located.

Last updated on 2021-12-01. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Inside the colors are slightly different, instead of black it is gray and instead of the green in the image above it is an apple green. It must also be said that It has an extra compartment in case you want to store something else Keep it small, you could even put extra money there for an emergency.

To be able to take it with you has a rubber handle embossed with FR-TEC logos featuring Xbox’s signature green and black colors. The dimensions are 20.6 x 16.3 x 9.8 cm so it is perfect to store your Xbox control without taking up more space than necessary, for example if you carry it in your carry-on suitcase if you go on a trip it will occupy the space necessary.

If you decide to buy this product because you need it, I am sure you will be happy to make this purchase because its value for money is magnificent, getting a good quality cover for 13 euros is a bargain.

Last updated on 2021-12-01. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.