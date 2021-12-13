Sanamente.mx .-The Christmas season is approaching and although many of us can identify it with moments of warmth, joy and family, it can also be a time full of challenges for our mental health. Surrounded by advertisements, images and songs that evoke smiling friends and reunited families, feelings of loneliness can arise in many people.

One With You, an expert company in wellness and mindfulness shares some recommendations from the psychologist Edna Olivares Gomez, an expert in clinical psychology and certified therapist, to take care of mental health this season. According to Edna, one of the key points to maintain your mental health during the holidays is to establish and respect self-care routines, so she recommends these simple actions.

Cultivate an attitude of gratitude. In difficult circumstances it can be easy to focus on the things that are missing; money, achievements, etc. Instead, wake up every day and think of three things you are grateful for, this simple exercise is proven to help improve your mood and has great long-term effects.

Maintain a healthy eating and exercise routine. Now, more than ever, it is essential to maintain your exercise routine, not only because it will help you release endorphins to maintain your mood, but because it will allow you to stay fit and focused. Also, watch your diet; It can be difficult to stay away from temptations in this day and age, so don’t blame yourself for indulging in a craving, just make sure you don’t indulge in chaos and try to eat healthy whenever possible.

Meditate every morning. The power of meditation to strengthen our mind and spirit has been proven time and again. During this time, don’t put your meditation practices aside.

Take care of your environment. An orderly and clean environment is proven to help maintain a calm and positive mood. Therefore, try to establish routines that allow you to put your environment in order. You will notice a big difference!

According to the expert, one of the main causes of depression this season can be the feeling of isolation. Especially if you or your loved ones have been forced to quarantine or are in different latitudes and without the possibility of reuniting; Or in case they have lost someone important, some of Edna’s recommendations are:

Stay in touch with your loved ones. Either by electronic means such as chats or calls, it is essential that you maintain close contact with those who are important to you. Take this time as an opportunity to thank them for the time they have dedicated to you and express your love. You can also organize movie afternoons, or days of virtual board games. Being apart should not mean, in any way, being distanced.

Maintain rituals and traditions: At this time it is inevitable to remember those who are no longer there; If you have suffered a loss, it is important to establish rituals and traditions that help to conserve that absent person in our psyche, in addition to giving us the opportunity to continue processing the grief, it is not about overcoming the grief in one day, but about resignifying our loss to remember the most important part of our relationships with others.

DZ