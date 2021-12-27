It is true that some of them can be somewhat cumbersome, as is the case in which we are going to focus now. However, despite being somewhat boring, surely, in the future, if we unfortunately find a system error We will appreciate it.

On many occasions a serious error in the operating system can be solved, but not always. At this point we can see ourselves in the situation that we need to format our computer completely so that it is operational again. Microsoft , aware of all this, puts at our disposal a series of functions that will help us in these situations. In addition to those related to the recovery of the operating system itself, there are other more preventive ones that allow us take care of our data .

We must also add the fact that in most current devices we have an internet connection. We tell you all this because security measures, such as the antivirus installation , they are basic. But when it comes to safeguarding our most sensitive and private files, we must not only fear for potential attacks from outside. We cannot forget that, whether due to an error of ours or a failure of the equipment, it can become inaccessible.

Safeguard your most important files and data

Next, we are going to show you how to keep safe a series of files and folders that we consider to be especially important in Windows. To do this, the best we can do is create, initially, a folder with everything we want to safeguard in the event of a disaster on the PC.

What we are really going to do in this case is a backup of that particular folder without using external programs. This is something that we will be able to configure and customize from the operating system itself so that that folder with our most important files has a copy on any other secure drive. Keep in mind that the Microsoft system offers us its own backup functionality that we can adapt to our needs, as is the case.

Therefore, to take advantage of all this that we tell you, the first thing we do is open the application of Setting operating system. This is something that we achieve through the Win + I key combination, so in the window that appears we go to update and security. In the left panel we find several sections, so the one that interests us in this case is the so-called Backup. Thus, at the bottom of this section we will see that there is a button that says Add a folder.

If we have the automatic backup function of the system active, as you can imagine what we achieve is that the folder that we have added here with our most important files is included. In fact, we have the possibility of eliminating the rest of the folders that are included by default to make a backup copy of just the one we have talked about. What we achieve this way is that the backup process is done quickly and simple protecting our files and most sensitive data.