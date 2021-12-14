Over the years the heart disease they have become the leading cause of mortality in our country. It is a trend that is repeated in much of the world and has been caused by aspects such as inadequate nutrition, sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise. While 70 percent of the population between 45 and 65 years old has at least one cardiovascular risk factor. That is why we recommend the new mobile application “Cuida Tu Corazón” that works to prevent heart attacks.

To carry out this tool, the medical staff of the “Ignacio Chávez” National Institute of Cardiology participated. It is free and aims to strengthen and complement the effort of a previous digital tool used by health professionals called “IAMMX”.

In this regard, the executive president of the Mexican Foundation for Health (FUNSALUD), Héctor Valle, comments that today digital health interventions are a window of opportunity to overcome challenges and reduce gaps in care for cardiovascular diseases.

In this sense, “IAMMX” is an app for first-contact doctors and helps them in the interpretation of electrocardiograms. It also allows them to maintain direct communication with cardiologists. This reduces the time of care for patients who suffer a heart attack and are being transferred to a medical unit. It also allows to know the time of arrival of the patient to a hospital, their vital signs, symptoms and their characteristics, as well as the in-hospital and hospital treatment that they require.

How to promote a culture to prevent heart attacks

While now a complement was created with the name of “Cuida Tu Corazón”. It is a mobile application aimed at the general population designed to help people control and prevent heart attacks through medical information that helps improve their quality of life in the face of a heart attack.

Regarding its operation, it performs an analysis of the medical history of each patient. While through key questions, identify the cardiac risk that each one has. In this way, what is sought is to prevent heart attacks.

It is necessary to remember that heart failure affects 64 million people around the world. With respect to our country, the prevalence is four percent in adults and increases to more than 20 percent in older adults.

Faced with such a panorama, the National Institute of Cardiology “Ignacio Chávez” and FUNSALUD aspire that “Take Care of Your Health” is a fundamental element that helps improve the quality of life of people affected with cardiovascular diseases and contributes to the decrease in mortality from acute myocardial infarction.

For all the aforementioned, “Cuida Tu Corazón” is a very attractive option that you can recommend to your patients. In order to download it, you just have to click on this link.