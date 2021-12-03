All workers have the right to receive a bonus, as established in article 87 of the Federal Labor Law. This must be equivalent to at least 15 days’ salary for private sector workers who have been working for a company for at least one year, otherwise the equivalent of the time of service must be paid.

If you are an employee of the government sector, the bonus must be proportional to 40 days of salary and may be paid in two exhibitions; the first before November 8 of the current year and the second payment corresponding to 50% or 20 days, will be paid no later than January 15, 2022.