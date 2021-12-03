LaSalud.mx .-Teaching the little ones to take care of themselves should be one of our priorities this winter time. Since the start of the flu season, there have been 82 positive cases in Mexican territory and in the last month the cases of Covid-19 have increased, with the threat of a fourth wave of infections arriving from Europe.

For this reason, it is essential not to lower our guard and continue to take care of ourselves, especially the minors in the house. Although, it is almost impossible to supervise your children 24 hours a day, there are 5 rules to emphasize with them on a daily basis, it can help them create habits and learn to take care of themselves even when you are not present.

Influenza is a flu-like illness that affects the respiratory system, which, if not treated in time, can cause conditions such as pneumonia or other complications. Its transmission is very easy and occurs through small particles expelled by coughing or sneezing. Its symptoms may include:

· Fever

· Cough

· Throat pain

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle and headache pain

· Shaking chills

Fatigue

In addition, annual vaccination is the best defense against influenza, but you should know that in case of infection there are antivirals that help treat it. In Mexico, the only laboratory that has treatment for the whole family is Liomont and the active component is called Oseltamivir, which is responsible for inhibiting the chemical reaction of the virus, preventing it from reproducing and expanding in the body.

