Because winter is one of the seasons of the year that, despite the fact that many people believe otherwise, can cause more damage to our skin, we must always have a plan to combat the effects of cold. If your facial skin and facial hair need more than just hydration, then read on, because we have listed the best Bulldog Skincare products with which to save your skin and your beard from the effects of the weather.

To keep your facial hair impeccable and a luminous skin, nothing like betting on the best cosmetic products designed for men, and these are Bulldog Skincare They will perfectly fulfill their mission of taking care of our face as it should.

Beard shampoo and conditioner





The functionality of the two-in-one products are the favorites of men who like to maintain a routine of personal care without too much effort, and this shampoo for beard and mustache is proof of that. Composed of aloe, cameila oil and green tea, this shampoo offers a deep cleaning, correct hydration and a feeling of freshness to show off a flawless beard.

You find it available for 6.95 euros.

Bulldog Skincare – 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner for Beard, with Natural Ingredients Aloe, Cameilla Oil and Green Tea, 200 ml

Moisturizing cream for sensitive skin





To thoroughly combat dry skin, Bulldog offers us this moisturizing cream for sensitive skin enriched with vitamin E and free of parabens, artificial colors or synthetic fragrances that can cause irritation.

You find it available for 4.95 euros.

Bulldog Facial Care for Men – Moisturizing Cream for Sensitive Skin, 100 ml

Shaving gel





If the beard is your greatest pride and you have not thought about getting rid of it completely, surely you need at least a little attention outlining its contours, for this, this shaving gel will be your great ally when passing the razor over your face, and is that it offers maximum hydration to minimize skin irritation.

You find it available for 6.60 euros.

Bulldog Original Shaving Gel 175ml

Beard oil





Designed to take care of your beard by making it softer and more moldable, this oil with camellia and green tea prevents the appearance of dryness on your facial hair, giving it a super cared look and a unique cleaning sensation that will accompany you all day.

You find it available for 8.35 euros.

Special non-greasy original beard oil with a fast-absorbing formula to soften and hydrate dry or brittle hair.

Oil control moisturizing cream





To keep dry skin at bay, but without dealing with the greasy sensation that other creams can offer, this Bulldog Hydrating Oil Control Cream is ideal for moisturizing the skin and giving your face a matte and healthy look that will last all the time. day.

You find it available for 9.90 euros.

Bulldog Oil Control Moisturizing Cream has a non-greasy texture and contains Witch Hazel, Willow Bark and Juniper.

Beard balm





To style your beard so that no hair is out of place, we have this beard balm that, In addition to shaping your facial hair, it helps to hydrate and reduce the rough appearance who usually has a beard on winter days.

You find it available for 9.90 euros.