With Xbox Game Pass you will enjoy an extensive and varied catalog of more than 200 high-quality games for Xbox and PC. A catalog that includes all kinds of games and that is constantly renewed, so you will always have a new game to play. All this for a very low monthly price and that you can cancel whenever you want.

Crimson Skies and another game now available on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass

Not only will you have great multiplatform titles, triple A’s and authentic indie gems available, but also all the exclusive Microsoft games since their official release date. In addition, you can benefit from exclusive discounts on all titles in the catalog.

Take advantage of this offer and get 6 Months of Xbox Game Pass for only 44.99 euros.