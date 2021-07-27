With Mafia: Definitive Edition for Xbox you will enjoy a new revision of the legendary game from more than twenty years ago but with numerous improvements, both playable and, of course, with state-of-the-art graphics. Enjoy a spectacular setting from the 30s, with vintage cars and gradually immerse yourself in the mafia.

A gripping story worthy of the best gangster cinema

You will be a taxi driver who after a fortuitous event you will enter the Family, where little by little you will climb positions and you will become a real capo. All this in full Prohibition and with a movie setting.

