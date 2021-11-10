The catalog of Disney + It does not stop growing day after day thanks to the original content of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and much more that the North American company has, whether in the form of series, films or documentaries. Today, in that sense, we have to recommend that you take advantage of this incredible offer to subscribe to Disney + for 1.99 euros for a limited time. It is an active offer until November 14So if you want to start enjoying all this content at an unbeatable price, you should hurry up and get this promotion before the end of this week.

As Disney + explains in the conditions of the offer, it is a valid promotion for the first month of subscription and it is an indispensable condition to be user without an active subscription to Disney’s video on demand platform. By joining the service you will be able to watch series such as The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki, as well as enjoy films such as Mulán, Luca or Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and Jungle Cruise, which They arrive at Disney + this week after passing through theaters, a formula that the platform has definitively adopted in recent months.

This Week on Disney +: November 8-14, 2021

Remember that the usual price each month for Disney + is 8.99 euros, so this offer of 1.99 euros the first month If you are not an active subscriber, it is a unique and unmissable opportunity.

